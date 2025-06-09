Moment Australian reporter shot with rubber bullets at LA protests

Australian reporter Laura Tomasi, US correspondent for Nine News, was shot at on Sunday, (Juen 8) while covering protests over ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Tomasi and a British photographer were hit by rubber bullets whilst reporting outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre as officers were dispersing protesters.

The reporter was quick to say "I'm good," as a bystander yelled out, "You just f****** shot a reporter!”

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Dfat) gave a statement declaring that “all journalists should be able to do their work safely.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking