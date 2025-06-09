Matthew McConaughey fans have had a first glimpse of his next role as a hero bus driver who tries to save 22 children during America's deadliest wildfires.

The first trailer for The Lost Bus dropped this morning (June 9), directed by Paul Greengrass, starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, it will be available to watch on Apple TV later this year.

The film depicts the true story of Kevin McKay, a bus driver, and Mary Ludwig, a teacher, who saved 22 children during the 2018 Camp Fire, California's deadliest wildfire, which killed 85 and destroyed over 18,000 structures.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking