Logan Paul's Wrestlemania match could be his last with WWE

Logan Paul will compete at WrestleMania when he takes on Seth Rollins at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The 28-year-old YouTuber has only had 4 matches in his entire wrestling career but has impressed both experts and fans with his performances against the likes of Roman Reigns, The Miz and Rey Mysterio with his scheduled bout about Rollins being one of the most anticipated of the entire WrestleMania weekend.

However, despite winning plaudits for his athleticism Paul has said that he is yet to receive an offer of a new contract from the company.

Earlier this week on his Impaulsive podcast said: “My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year.”

Paul has since spoken to Ariel Hewani on BT Sport where he confirmed that he would be getting a new song for his entrance at WrestleMania but has still not received a contract offer and that he was only offered a 12-month deal that expires on the day of the first night of Wrestlemania.

When asked if he thought this was the end of his time with WWE, Paul admitted that he thinks it is "unlikely" as "he is a good employee."

Paul did say that the issue has been brought up in conversations but he still doesn't have it. He added that he does want to sign one but said that it would be "irresponsible to sign anything longer than a year-long contract."

"Last year at this time I had no idea I was going to be a full-time wrestler and now I am. So, yeah I don't know." Paul added that he thought WWE would be "silly not to" offer him a new deal.

Paul recently stirred controversy following his comments about Tommy Fury after the boxer beat his brother Jake in February claiming that Fury should have been able to "kill this YouTuber."

