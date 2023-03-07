Logan Paul eviscerated and called 'scum of the Earth' during live WWE appearance

It’s been a tough week or so for the Paul brothers.

First, Jake Paul got beaten by Tommy Fury in their long-awaited boxing match, and now his elder sibling Logan has been verbally eviscerated by another WWE star in the wrestling ring.

The latest installment of Monday Night RAW saw Paul clash with his long-standing adversary Seth Rollins.

The pair confirmed that their feud would step up a gear with a bout at WrestleMania 39.

Rollins began the trash-talking in front of the crowd on Monday, prompting boos from the audience members aimed in Paul’s direction.

“It sounds like they know who you are,” Rollins added. “Even though we’ve had our run-ins, we’ve never been formally introduced. In case you don’t know, I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Rollins.”

@wwe Okay clearly #SethRollins is NOT Logang. 😤🔥 #WWE #LoganPaul





Paul then had his moment on the mic and slated his opponent by saying: “You are the clown that I dumped at Royal Rumble, you’re the guy whose head I stomped at Elimination Chamber. I accomplished in one year, what you did in 20. I am simply better at your job than you are. I am on my way in, you’re on your way out. Guys, I’m naturally good at this. If I were you, I wouldn’t like me either.”

He added: “What you’re missing is the reason we don’t like you. We don’t like you because you are the scum of the Earth. You’re a coward, you’re a troll, you’re a fraud, you’re a human dumpster fire, and we don’t want you in our house!”

The pair will face off in the ring in April WWE





The comments sparked a huge reaction and set up the bout at WrestleMania 39 next month in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, while Jake seemed to take his defeat to Fury pretty well, Logan didn’t seem to be taking it quite so well.

The elder Paul sibling spoke on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast and appeared to reference Fury previously dismissing his brother as just a “YouTuber” - and suggested that he will be disappointed with the manner of his win.

