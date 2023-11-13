Logan Paul told what he can and cannot do with WWE Championship following nude photo

Logan Paul really loves his new WWE title belt – too much, in fact.

The influencer-turned-wrestler and boxer was crowned WWE United States Champion recently and he’s been celebrating by posing for a series of photos with his trophy.

Only, they’re a little more intimate than some fans were probably expecting, showing him working out, sleeping and showering in his new belt.

In a recent interview with his brother, Jake Paul, he even revealed that he’s been having sex while wearing the belt.

“I just took a shower with this belt on. I ran a 5K earlier with this belt on. This belt never leaves my waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me,” he said.





Logan then revealed the guidance he was told by Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, who is the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE.

“The WWE did say I can’t f*** in the belt. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me and he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word,” he said.

It comes after Paul beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship belt, marking the biggest moment in Paul’s wrestling career to date.

