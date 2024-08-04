You know the Olympics has properly arrived when the athletics start and for many, the highlight of the games is the men's 100 metres and this year Team GB have high hopes for 22-year-old Louie Hinchliffe.

The event has created legends such as Usain Bolt, Linford Christie, Jesse Owens and Carl Lewis - the latter of which, incidentally has trained Hinchliffe, who was born in Sheffield to a Filippino mother.

The young sprinter was a virtual unknown outside of the athletics world but won the NCAA Championships, the first European to ever win the title, earlier this year after transferring to the University of Houston in Texas to train with Lewis.

Hinchliffe won his heat on Saturday August 3rd, beating favourite Noah Lyles of the United States in impressive fashion. Hinchliffe still has to qualify for Sunday's final via a semi-final but some believe that he should already have a medal for his haircut.

Hinchliffe makes for a striking figure on the startling line, who runs with safety pin earrings and has a quite fabulous mullet that would make even the best 80's hair metal band envious.

The reaction to Hinchliffe and his eye-catching mane has seen him dubbed 'The Flying Mullet'. One Olympics viewer added: "The headpiece is wild! Business in the front, party in the back - wings even!"

Athletics journalist Chris Chavez wrote: "NCAA champion Louie Hinchliffe deserves a gold medal for this mullet."

However, there are always a few who are hard to impress.

If Hinchliffe wasn't impressive enough already he reportedly was a promising junior golfer and also turned down trials at Manchester City.

