Luke Littler played his Darts World Championship final rival 4 years ago in a pub

Luke Littler is on the verge of greatness at just 16 years of age after making it to the final of the Darts World Championship.

He plays Luke Humphries on Wednesday night (January 3), but it’s not the first time the pair have gone head to head.

Despite it being Littler’s first time in the tournament, he’s actually played Humphries before when he was even younger.

In fact, it was four years ago in a pub, when Littler was just 12.

Humphries, who is now 28, took on Littler in a competition at Hayling Island on the south coast. Littler posted a picture of the pair together at the time back in 2019.

Humphries is one of the biggest talents in the sport and was favourite to win the tournament before it began and has become the world number one during the course of this year's competition. Last year he won the World Grand Prix, Players Championship and the Grand Slam.

Tuesday night (January 2) saw him thrash Scott Williams 6-0, while Littler beat Rob Cross 6-2.

It comes after Littler admitted he feels he has yet to face “anything difficult” as the 16-year-old reached the PDC World Darts Championship final.

“I only set my goal to win one game and come back after Christmas, and I’m still here,” Littler said. “No disrespect, but I don’t think anything’s difficult to me,” he added.

