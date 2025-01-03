As if there wasn't enough drama in the world of chess through the 2024 FIDE World Blitz Championship, the most controversial moment was saved for very last of all.

Magnus Calrsen made headlines after pulling out of the tournament after being told to change out of the jeans he was wearing.

He forfeited the match and was fined $200 for breaking conduct with his wardrobe but eventually returned after discussions with competition bosses.

Carlsen came back and he and Ian Nepomniachtchi went head-to-head in the final on New Year's Eve, reports Dexerto.

After three draws, Carlsen suggested they end the match in a tiebreaker. Carlsen won the first two matches with Nepomniachtchi coming back to win the next two.

A split decision then resulted in both players agreeing to a draw and both were crowned as a 2024 FIDE World Blitz Champion.

But professionals and fans alike have been completely split by the decision.

Hans Niemann, an American chess grandmaster, said: "The chess world is officially a joke. THIS HAS NEVER BEEN DONE IN HISTORY. I can't believe that the official body of chess is being controlled by a singular player FOR THE 2ND TIME THIS WEEK. THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE WORLD CHAMPION!"

Alexandra Botez, a professional chess player, said: "Chess is getting soft... This is a world championship title cmon."

But some fans are all for it, with one Tweeting: "True champions rise above competition. Magnus suggestion to share the first place with Nepo embodies exceptional sportsmanship and respect for the game."

"There's no reason for anyone to be upset, both players earned their spot at the top," another said.

However some fans sided with some of the pros; one said: "Splitting a title is a mockery of competition. Champions are forged in victory, not deals."

And another simply posted a facepalm emoji.

