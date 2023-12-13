Man Utd fans call Erik ten Hag 'delusion' for comments about Champions League exit

Manchester United fans have hit out at manager Erik ten Hag over his comments following their exit from the Champions League.

United lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (December 12) in their last group stage match.

It’s another nadir in a poor season to date, having become the first English side in history to concede 15 goals during the competition’s group stages.

United only managed one shot on target during the game, but ten Hag still praised his players’ performance after the game.

His upbeat manner surprised fans, with some calling him "delusional."

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, ten Hag said what he saw on the pitch was “very good”.

The manager said: "We didn't lose it [the Champions League group stage] today. We had some good performances, but we made some mistakes, individual errors from players. In the end, it's not good enough, but I think today, the performance was very good, and we didn't deserve to lose.”

When asked about a lack of impact off the bench, ten Hag said: "That’s clear. A big compliment to the team against this good Bayern side. We needed energy from the bench. The options on the front line were limited."

Safe to say, fans weren’t impressed by the comments – with some calling him “delusional” after he praised the performance they’d just seen.

“Not got a clue what he’s talking about. Better to say nothing sometimes if you ain’t gona speak the truth,” one wrote.

Another said: “The games he is watching are totally different to what the rest of us are watching.”

One more added: “Needed a win. 1 shot on target. Didn’t lay a glove on Bayern. They were comfortable throughout. Deluded.”

“How can he seriously defend that performance. This man hasn’t got a clue. Embarrassing!!” a user wrote.

