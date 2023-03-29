Man Utd fans want McTominay to play upfront after impressive Scotland performances

Manchester United have looked a little light in the striker department this year despite their impressive form, but some fans think the answer to their problem has been under their noses the whole time.

United have shown improvements under Erik Ten Hag this season, but aside from Marcus Rashford’s form, they’ve struggled to find someone to nail down the number nine role.

Signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley hasn’t looked like the answer so far, but after Scott McTominay put in an impressive performance for Scotland last weekend some fans think it should be him leading the line for the reds.

McTominay has played in a defensive midfield position for United, but he was employed as a striker for Scotland over the international break.

He scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Cyprus, before helping Scotland to one of the biggest results in recent times with another brace against Spain.

Could we see McTominay upfront more often? Stu Forster/Getty Images

McTominay got on the end of an Andy Robertson’s pull back to score his first in the seventh minute of the game, before scoring again in the 51st minute.

The performances have put some United fans on high alert – and it’s led to footage of McTominay playing as a striker during his days in the United academy doing the rounds on social media.

Back then, he played as a forward and wore the number nine shirt before later converting to a holding midfielder.

Some fans, though, believe it’s time to convert him back.

One social media user wrote: “The guy is a forward player - always has been. I’m never felt so bad for a player the way we’ve insisted he play in defensive mid. Hope Ten Hag sees this and helps him.”

Another said: “Well, we're currently playing Weghorst through the middle who has less pace and very little goal threat. McTominay can certainly press as well. Physically he's a typical modern centre forward, makes you wonder why we shoehorned him into midfield.”

One more added: “He’s definitely a very good goal scorer, I don’t know what he’s doing in midfield.”

“I'd try it in the last 10 minutes if we're chasing a game - or if we're really stuck if Wout is injured,” another fan said.

Will we see him leading the line for United? Only time will tell.

