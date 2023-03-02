Man Utd fans spot heartwarming moment between Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren

Manchester United are on a great run at the moment and fans think they’ve spotted a heartwarming moment between Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren which might just explain why.

United came back to win against West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1), after going a goal behind in the tie.

Ten Hag’s side pushed on in the second half to secure the win, though, with winger Alejandro Garnacho scoring the winner in the 90th minute and Fred then getting on the scoresheet in injury time.

The manager has done a good job this season, and McClaren – who joined the backroom coaching set-up at Old Trafford last summer – had a word of encouragement for him at the full time whistle.

A clip doing the rounds on social media shows the pair sharing an embrace at the end of the game, and fans think they’ve worked out what is being said.

They think McClaren was praising the manager for his “winning mentality”, and holding his clipboard up to his head to signify the mindset he had instilled in the players.

One Twitter user wrote: “The hardest part is finding ways to install winning mentally in players that appeared down and out just a year ago.”

“He knows. The man is a master tactician! He stuck with his structure,” another said.

One more commented: “What did you say? What's that? 'Winning mentality?”

It comes after United fans were left in tears after Hag penned an open letter to supporters following the team's Carabao Cup final victory on Sunday (February 26).

The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to win their first trophy in six years and continue the team’s fine form under the Dutch coach.

