England fans left making same complaint after Rashford is dropped from Euros squad

England football fans have been left making the same complaint about Gareth Southgate’s team selection for the Euros 2024 as Marcus Rashford misses out.

After the Lionesses won the women’s Euros in 2022 with a spine-tingling win against Germany, the men’s team will be hoping to replicate their success in the upcoming Euros 2024 .

Today (21 May), England manager Gareth Southgate announced his provisional squad for the tournament, with people on social media giving their opinions on his selection.

One notable absence is the Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has had a poor season by his standards in the Premier League scoring just 8 goals in 42 games.

However, while many fans felt the decision to leave him out of the team was the right one, it got people questioning why Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has been included after an equally average season having mustered only 3 goals in just 36 appearances for the Citizens.

On X/Twitter, a lot of people made the same complaint and pointed out that both men have had bad seasons.

“No issue with Rashford not going. Explain to me why Grealish is,” one person said.





No issue with Rashford not going. Explain to me why Grealish is.

— 🐐 (@brixgod) May 21, 2024





Someone else remarked: “It’s not been Rashford's best season. I admit he’s been below average in performances. But genuinely how has Grealish been better than him this season?”





It's not been Rashford's best season. I admit he's been below average in performances.



But genuinely how has Grealish been better than him this season? https://t.co/cTCtKbMzm3

— Oliver (@Oliveresuana) May 21, 2024





“You can justify not taking Rashford but *not* if you’re taking Grealish lmao, he better get CHOPPED,” another said.





You can justify not taking Rashford but *not* if you’re taking Grealish lmao, he better get CHOPPED

— tashi duncan’s bob (@CasaDupre) May 21, 2024





One X/Twitter user argued: “Every reason you’d have for not taking Rashford/Sterling, you can make tenfold for Grealish - be serious.”





Every reason you’d have for not taking Rashford/Sterling, you can make tenfold for Grealish - be serious.

— moyoslaboratory (@moyoslaboratory) May 21, 2024





Someone said: “Although Rashford has himself to blame, Southgate picking Grealish makes zero sense.”





Although Rashford has himself to blame, Southgate picking Grealish makes zero sense pic.twitter.com/ub4iQAmShl

— Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@danielogoun7) May 21, 2024





Southgate’s provisional team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking