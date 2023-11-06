Marcus Rashford responds to 'malicious rumours' about his Man Utd future

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has lashed out at rumours about his future at the club branding the speculation 'malicious.'

The 26-year-old is yet to recapture the glittering form that he showed last year for the Red Devils and missed United's 1-0 over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with boss, Erik ten Hag revealing the England star was injured.

Rashford was also reprimanded for going on a night out to celebrate his birthday in the immediate aftermath of United's humbling 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Manchester City

Due to his inconsistent start to the season and off-field controversies speculation has naturally begun about how much longer Rashford has at the club, who he joined when he was just a boy.

This has prompted prominent online fan group The United Stand to make a YouTube video asking 'what's next' for Rashford. However, Rashford did not take too kindly to this and responded on X/Twitter by saying: "Please STOP spreading malicious rumours."

Although United returned to winning ways away at Craven Cottage on Saturday it will still considered to be a disappointing start to the season where they lie in eighth position in the Premier League having already lost five matches.

United have also been knocked out of the League Cup, a trophy that they won last season, having been eliminated by Newcastle 3-0 last week, which added to Ten Hag's unwanted set of records the Dutchman has already achieved at the club.

The club's next game will see them face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

