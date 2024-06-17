Hungary's number 9 Martin Adam responds to Euro 2024 memes: "I was born like this"

Hungary striker Martin Adam has spoken out about comments being made of his physique online after his country's 3-1 loss to Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2024.

Adam came on as a substitute with 10 minutes of normal time remaining with Hungary losing 2-1 having been 2-0 down for most of the second half until then.

Switzerland went on to win the game 3-1 through a stoppage time goal from Breel Embolo.

But it was Adam who seemed to capture the hearts of those watching who was described as a "unit" and a "viking" on social media.

However there were some negative comments made online towards Adam, including in some reports, and Adam was asked about this in a press conference.

In a clip originally shared by M4 Sport, Adam said: "Of course, one or two get back to me, usually I have a good laugh.

"I was born like this, this is my body shape. I can't say I was this size when I was born.

"I can't change that. I can't change genetics, so yeah that's all I can say about it."





Although it seemed he tried to shrug the question off, he appeared to be quite downbeat in the tone of his answer.

This led to an outpouring of support to Adam in the comments on the social media post.

































Adam is Hungary's number nine and his club side is K-League 1 club Ulsan HD.

In their opening group game on June 15, Switzerland were two goals to the good by half-time through strikes from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer.

Barnabas Varga got one back midway through the second half for Hungary to half the deficit but Embolo struck three minutes into stoppage time to secure the win for Switzerland.

Hungary are next in action against Germany on June 19 and Switzerland face Scotland on the same date.

