Mary Earps' fashion line completely sells out following Nike row

Mary Earps has already been hailed a national treasure for her performance during the Women’s World Cup – and now, the goalkeeper has completely sold out her very own fashion line.

The brand MAE27 was launched back in June when Earps brought her "little idea to life," with a string of motivational t-shirts.



"I’ve wanted to do this for such a long time, but never took the plunge because I didn’t have a scooby where to start — I still don’t but I’ve gone for it anyway so here it is, minimalistic & unapologetically itself, MAE27," she told her 627,000 Instagram followers.

It didn't take long for fans to flood the announcement with comments, with many placing orders and completely selling it out.

"Love this," one person wrote. "My daughter is so excited about this!"

Another added, "Buzzing got my order in," while a third commented: "Well done. Need to get my girl this – she adores you."

It comes after Earps, a self-proclaimed "TikTok Queen", hit back at Nike for snubbing her request to sell a replica of her goalkeeper shirt.



Nike addressed the criticism in a statement over the weekend, saying it was working on "solutions for future tournaments" but not going as far as apologising.

A Nike spokesperson said: "Nike is committed to women's football and we're excited by the passion around this year's tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

"We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes. We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations.

"The fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

In response, Earps took to her Instagram Stories writing: "@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?"

The 30-year-old also shared a link to a petition calling for Nike to make the kit available and support female keepers around the world. At the time of writing, the petition has raised more than 150,000 signatures.

