Man Utd make decision on Mason Greenwood's future after returning from Getafe loan

Manchester United has made a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood after his loan spell came to an end at Getafe.

The club published its retained and released list on June 5, signalling which players will be kept heading into next season and which will be free agents, usually upon the expiry of their contract.

The controversial Greenwood spent last season at the La Liga outfit and was named as Getafe's Player of the Season.

And with a contract in place until 2025, Manchester United has decided to retain his services.

The 22-year-old has not played for Manchester United since January 2022 - the club decided he would not continue to play for it after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault but these charges were dropped in February 2023.

Greenwood has denied all allegations throughout.

Getty Images

He was then sent out on loan in the summer of 2023 to Getafe to much controversy.

Greenwood scored eight goals and provided six assists in 33 La Liga appearances during his time in Spain.

There have been long-standing rumours Manchester United is keen to cash in on Greenwood and may even negotiate a new deal to try and get a better transfer fee for the academy graduate.

Other reports claim Manchester United is keen to sell quickly.

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have all been mentioned as potential destinations and three Premier League clubs have even been reported to be interested in signing him.

Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Brandon Williams will leave Manchester United with contract discussions ongoing with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

