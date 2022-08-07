Former National Rugby League (NRL) star Michael Lichaa 'has claimed he "nearly died" after he punched a window and almost bled out after he walked in on his ex "performing oral sex" on his team-mate, The Daily Star reports.

Speaking in court, the Australian sportsman Lichaa, who was engaged to Kara Childerhouse in February 2021 when the alleged incident occurred, said he woke up in the early hours following a day of heavy drinking to see her cheating in his garden with former team-mate Adam Elliott.

"I couldn’t get the image of my fiancee performing oral sex on my best friend out of my mind," Lichaa told the court on Friday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lichaa was in court after being charged with domestic violence offences, buhe was acquitted when former fiancee Childerhouse declined to testify against him.

Following the verdict, he told NCA NewsWire: "Glad the truth finally came out; I was very confident in the truth the whole time. But I just want to put it all behind me now and move on with my life and happy days ahead."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.