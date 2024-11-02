Tensions are rising ahead of the anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul with the pair sharing their fighting skills online.

On 15 November, the two will go head-to-head at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, with the fight being streamed on Netflix.

Last month, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul shared footage of himself in training and dropping his sparring partner with a punch. The 27-year-old shouted to the camera: "Don't charge at me Tyson!"

Fans stirred the pot by sharing criticism of Paul's training with one writing: "That dude had zero head movement, one of Mike's best attributes."

Another added: "Bro think Mike won't see that overhand from a mile away lol."

Meanwhile, others shared memes of Tyson laughing.

Tyson too, shared a clip of himself dropping his partner with a left hook.

In a recent interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, attention turned to Paul's Instagram clip. Tyson asked: "You seen his sparring session where the guy faked being knocked out?"

"That was beautiful," he added.

Usman and Cejudo were curious about the clip he was talking about, to which Tyson clarified: "It was a chubby guy. He took a fall. He took a dive!"

Elsewhere, KSI also commented on the same training footage in a YouTuber clip, calling Paul's training "awful".

"I’ve seen parts of his [Paul’s] training footage. God, he just looks awful, man. He just looks so slow, so sluggish. This isn’t his natural weight. It is what it is," he said.

However, he also added he believes Paul is going to "absolutely destroy" Tyson due to the age difference.

He continued: "When he [Tyson] does get obliterated and then people on Twitter are going to be like ‘how did we let this happen? Oh no, this is so bad!’ I’m going to be the one being like ‘well, I f**king told you.’”

