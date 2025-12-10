What is Kim Kardashian’s next acting role?

Kim Kardashian made headlines for her role in legal drama All's Fair, and the reality star and businesswoman has another acting role on the horizon.

We can expect to see the Skims founder in the Netflix comedy, The Fifth Wheel, where she'll be starring alongside Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster, who have recently been confirmed as cast members, as reported by Deadline.

Eva Longoria is directing the film, with Kardashian also on board as a producer, along with Paula Pell, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Alex Brown, and Cris Abrego.

What is the plot of The Fifth Wheel?

Viewers can expect a comedy all about one disastrous group trip to Las Vegas.

"A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas. When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships," according to the plot synopsis by Tudum.

Glaser, Song and Feimster are set to play longtime best friends, but then when Kardashian's character enters their lives are upended and chaos ensues.

When is the release date?

No release date has been confirmed by Netflix just yet, but the streaming giant has hinted that it is "coming soon", so we'll just have to wait for further updates.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair has been renewed for a second season, and despite the first season getting mixed critical reviews, it was Hulu Originals’ biggest scripted series premiere in three years, with over 3.2 million views globally after three days of streaming, according to Deadline.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Howard Stern pushes back at Kim K over 'fake Paris robbery' claim, and Kim Kardashian says Kanye West accused her of faking Paris robbery.

