Khloe Kardashian recalls 'butt naked' Diddy party

Khloe Kardashian once revealed she attended a Diddy party in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with claims half the partygoers were "butt naked".

The episode, 'Secrets of a Double Life' from 2014, shows Khloe in her closet having a conversation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"So who was with you this weekend?" Kourtney asked in the resurfaced clip: "Diddy, Quincy (Combs), Justin Bieber, French Montana?"

"So far, so good," Khloe confirmed, adding that sister Kourtney probably had no idea who the fellow celebrities were.

"No," Kourtney confessed, as Khloe responded, "Good."

She recalled her wild night, saying: "I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well this party... I think half the people there were butt naked."

She joked to Kourtney: "You would have loved it."

It comes after Diddy's current lawsuit in which his lawyers described his "freak off" parties were "a lifestyle, not a crime".

There is no evidence to suggest Khloe and the celebrities mentioned in the resurfaced KUWTK clip engaged in, or were aware of, any of the alleged activities in the lawsuit.

Diddy has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice".

The rapper, real name Sean Combs, was taken into custody last week after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was denied a $50 million bail.

The claims against Diddy allege he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Diddy was innocent and called the freak offs consensual.

"Is it sex trafficking?" he asked. "Not if everybody wants to be there."

