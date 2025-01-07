F1 fan favourite Martin Brundle blasts Elon Musk as 'globally interfering d***'

Legendary Formula One broadcaster and former driver Martin Brundle blasted Elon Musk as a "globally interfering d**k" and strongly considered quitting X / Twitter.

Musk has unwelcomely inserted himself in pretty well every political debate going on across the world, including poking his nose in what's going on in German and British politics, ever since he publicly backed Donald Trump ahead of the US election last year.

Since it was announced he would have a key role under Trump, as the head of a proposed presidential advisory commission called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), this has only got worse, so much so that both the UK Prime Minister and German Chancellor themselves have had to address his relentless interference.

And it seems other public figures are completely fed up with Musk too, including Brundle.

He Tweeted: "I’m conflicted. I like X / Twitter and it has served F1, Sky, me and people around me very well for a good while. But @elonmusk is such a daily globally interfering d*** I feel the need to go somewhere else."

Brundle has since confirmed he will not be leaving the platform following the reaction to his post.

Martin Brundle blasted Elon Musk as a "globally interfering d**k" in a social media post / Getty Images

Brundle said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the diversity to my last post, including the negativity. That's what keeps you alive and motivated and in touch. I’ll stick with X / T***ter and keep my mind open. Opinions are like noses, everybody's got one and they all count."

