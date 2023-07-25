Lioness Fran Kirby on why more venues need to be showing the Women's World Cup

Lioness Fran Kirby has been showing her support for her teammates from afar, as she celebrates the launch of a London pub dedicated exclusively to Women's World Cup coverage.

The Queen’s Header, opened by JustEat, will allow football fans to watch the girls in action while tucking into delicious breakfasts delivered from LEON and The Breakfast Club.

"It's massively important it gives people a safe space to be", Kirby says. "We need to create the same opportunities that young boys get whether that's being able to go to the park and play, or teams to play in."

JustEat will also be pledging £50,000 investment to its Feed the Game fund - inspiring more young girls to get into football.

The Queen's Header is open in Shoreditch until Friday 28 July.

