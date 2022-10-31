NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was determined to get his spot as the final driver in the "Championship 4" during Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Even if that meant pulling off a video-game-like move.

During the last lap of the race, Chastain, who was scored two points behind Denny Hamlin, sped up his car alongside the wall of the raceway. Using the speed, Chastain anchored his car between two drivers, solidifying his spot in next week's championship in Phoenix.

The daredevil move earned Chastain a roaring applause from the crowd.

But not everyone was pleased with the bold decision.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson called the move, "embarrassing" and "not cool" when asked about it in an interview after the race.

"That's not a good look for our sport, at all. I don't know what you guys think, you probably think it's cool but I think it's pretty embarrassing," Larson said.

Other people suggested Chastain's move was a grey-area for NASCAR rules.

Chastain said the move was inspired by playing NASCAR 2005 on Gamecube growing up, "I never knew if it would actually work."

"I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed, once I got against the wall, I made sure I basically got rid of the wheel, just hope I didn’t catch the turn four access gate or something crazy, but I was willing to do it," he told reporters.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano also called for Chastain's move to be considered a rule, although he agreed it was "awesome."

