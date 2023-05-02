National league side ‘snub’ Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours of Al Nassr exit

Cristiano Ronaldo might be looking for a new club in the near future if rumours are to be believed – but one team that definitely won’t be vying for his signature is Bromley FC.

The 38-year-old has been trolled by the National League side after reports emerged suggesting he could be looking for an early exit from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Reports in Spain have suggested Ronaldo could be eyeing up a move to Real Madrid, just months after he sensationally left Manchester United and joined the club in December.

Vanarama, which is the sponsor of the National League, poked a little fun at the rumours in a recent tweet.

The company’s social media account posted a photoshopped image of Ronaldo wearing a Bromley FC shirt, adding the caption: “It's not too late if you want to play in white next season, @Cristiano.”

The greater London side, though, clearly aren't interested…

“Nah, you're alright,” the club’s official account replied.

Don’t expect to see Ronaldo turn out for Bromley anytime soon. Who knows, maybe Ryan Reynolds will try and court Ronaldo at Wrexham like he has been with Gareth Bale instead?

It comes only five months after the Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr in a deal said to be worth upwards of £160m per year.

Some suggested at the time that he was damaging his legacy after leaving Manchester United in explosive style and signing for the Saudi Arabian club - especially since Ronaldo had previously said that he wanted to end his playing career at the ‘highest level’ just weeks earlier.

Ronaldo also previously told Jonathan Ross in 2015 that he wanted to finish his career with dignity.

“In my mind, I want to finish at the top level,” he said. “I want to finish with dignity, so with a good club. Not in the USA, Qatar or Dubai because that's not good.”

