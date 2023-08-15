WWE's The New Day reference Alabama folding chair meme on live television

WWE superstars the New Day have appeared to make a reference to the infamous viral Alabama brawl on this week's episode of Raw by holding white folding chairs.

For those that are unaware, a major brawl in Montgomery, Alabama went viral earlier this month where one man struck several people with a white folding chair amid the carnage.

Folding chairs are a very common weapon in professional wrestling and as a result, the violence that unfolded in Alabama, which has resulted in five arrests, drew a lot of comparisons to WWE.

It hasn't taken long for the world of wrestling to make reference to it either.

On Monday's episode of Raw, wrestlers Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston appeared in a backstage segment with fellow performers Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre, which set up a match between the two teams next week.

The New Day though were carrying white folding chairs which, as mentioned, isn't a rare sight on wrestling television but eagle eyed fans spotted the reference immediately.

















All we can say is 'great job, internet.'

