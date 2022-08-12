If you've been scrolling on Twitter this Friday afternoon, perhaps you're wondering why Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is trending, and what on earth Burger King has to do with it.

Well, it seems it was the mission of the Newcastle fan page Toon Polls to gain the attention of the fast food giant's official Twitter account - and it was a resounding success.

With over 22,000 followers that include passionate footy fans as well as first-team players, the page flexed its social influencing muscles by hijacking a Burger King poll that asked whether tomato or gherkins are a better addition to a burger.

Instead, the fan account came up with an answer of its own - their goalkeeper Nick Pope - and this led to an influx of tweets from the Magpies as they assembled in order to get Pope, who joined Newcastle this summer from Burnley, recognised by the burger chain.

Just after 3pm, Burger King gave into the virtual demands and tweeted "Nick Pope," much to the delight of fans as it has received thousands of likes.

Even the official Newcastle United FC Twitter account got involved too, supporting their fans' efforts.

Mission accomplished - but soon enough other companies, brands, and football clubs wanted to join in on the viral action with the likes of England, BBC Sport, Amazon Prime Video Sport, Sky Sports, McDonald's, Dreams Beds, Walkers Crisps, Specsavers all tweeting "Nick Pope."

















































There have been over 20,000 tweets (and counting) about Nick Pope, causing the goalkeeper to be the number one trending topic in the UK.

People also hilariously imagined everyone's confusion about the name trending randomly on the platform, as well as Pope's reaction when he discovers he's the talk of Twitter.































So does this mean August 12 is officially Nick Pope day?

