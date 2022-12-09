When 'what a game' and 'what a World Cup' start immediately trending after a penalty shootout, you know you've just seen a classic.

On Friday, Croatia knocked Brazil out of Qatar tournament, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a gripping quarterfinal penalty shootout.

First, Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo, and Brazil went out when Marquinhos later hit the post.



Brazil took the lead late in the first half of extra time when Neymar scored, but Croatia equalized with a Bruno Petkovic goal in the 117th minute.

Croatia will next play either Argentina or the Netherlands.

The downfall of the 2022 favorites stunned viewers around the world.

But one moment stood out to fans who spotted it from the stands: the moment a child of a Croatia player went over to console Neymar.

The kid, who people think was from Ivan Perisic family, went in for a handshake with the distraught player right after the final whistle.

The child reached out a hand for a handshake and the player pulled his head in for a hug.

One called Ivan Perisic "father of the year" due to the child's actions.

Many fans also thought Neymar indulging the child was a classy touch, with one saying: "Like him or hate him, this is absolutely class from Neymar after absolute heartbreak."

Another said: "Fair play to Neymar, he could be an absolute tool in that moment but was nice and made the kids day."

