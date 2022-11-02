Longtime owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, could face a fine from the NFL for his sassy Halloween costume.

A photo of Jones, 80, dressed up as a "blind referee" was posted online by his niece, Keri Chambers.

Sporting a striped referee shirt, sunglasses, and a cane, Jones' costume poked fun at past calls referees have made. Both Jones and Cowboys fans have a long history of pushing back against referees

"I’m being very careful here because I’m getting real close to a fine," Jones told Sports Illustrated. "It shows how much I love them to dress up as them ... how much I respect their decision-making.

“I had the cane and everything. And I used it on some people, too," Jones added.

The NFL prohibits any "tauntings, ejections, inappropriate celebrations, and abuses of officials, either verbally or physically" and has sent memos to teams over the years to remind them.

In a 2019 memo, the NFL said, "violations of these policies will result in prompt disciplinary action by the League office, which may include fines of the club and/or individual who make such public comments. Egregious and inflammatory public comments could result in the suspension of the individual(s) making the comment.”

People online had mixed reactions to Jones' costume. Some felt the "NFL needs to develop a sense of humor," while others found it "offensive."





The NFL has not publicly responded to Jones' costume nor indicated whether he will receive a fine.

But should Jones be fined it would not be the first time he faced a fine for publicly criticizing a ref. In 2008, Jones was fined $25k for publicly slamming NFL ref Ed Hochuli.

