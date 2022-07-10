The controversial and outspoken tennis star Nick Kyrgios lost the Men's Wimbledon Final on Sunday to Novak Djokovic but it was his outburst in front of 8-year-old Prince George that got everyone talking.

During the contest, the Australian got into numerous arguments with just about everybody on centre court including one woman in the crowd who he said: "looks like she has had about 700 drinks."

The 27-year-old dropped several f-bombs and rants as he attempted to overcome the often insurmountable Serbian, who claimed his seventh Wimbledon title in four sets.

While Kyrgios's outbursts may have shocked some onlookers, who were perhaps not around to see John McEnroe do the same thing in the 1908s many were quick to make jokes about the Aussie's language in front of the young prince who is unlikely to have heard such strong words before, especially in the hushed environment of Wimbledon.

As a result jokes started to pop up on Twitter about what George might say when he gets back home due to the bad language - which we sincerely hope does not happen.





















Some have also suggested that George wasn't impressed with Kyrgios but we'll let you be the judge of that.









Kyrgios has become something of a divisive figure in the past two weeks due to his antics on and off the court. During a heated press conference, he welcomed the often bad publicity surrounding him, while others felt he didn't deserve his place in the final due to his semi-final opponent Rafael Nadal being unable to compete due to injury.

