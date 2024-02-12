Nickelodeon's savage stream carried the Super Bowl broadcast

Commentary by Spongebob and Patrick? Sandy Cheeks on the sideline? Rule explanations by Dora the Explorer? Nickelodeon's broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII had everything as the cartoon duo - and friends - covered the season finale between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Franscisco 49ers from Las Vegas.

The kids TV channel has shown NFL games before - in brilliant fashion - but this is their first time producing a show to cover the biggest game in American football. The Nick team were our true Super Bowl MVPs.

And they didn't miss a beat, taking aim straight out of the gate at Travis Kelce (Taylor Swift's boyfriend):

Oh, and there were some Bikini Bottom versions of the power couple:

Patrick and Spongebob killed it on comms:

Some slime on a 49ers touchdown:

Olivia Codrigo and friends:

Leprawn James and Fin Diesel:

A brutal dig at Leonardo Di Caprio from Spongebob:

Here's Sandy Cheeks reporting from the sideline:





Oh, yes - here's Dora the Explorer explaining the rules of the game:

The general vibes of the Nick broadcast were just unmatched:

Can they cover everything? Elections? The World Cup? We're here for it.

