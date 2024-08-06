Why does Noah Lyles have beef with the NBA?

The world's fastest man is not afraid to voice his opinion and comments he previously made about the NBA have resurfaced.

American sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the prestigious 100m event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and he's got his sights set on two more, in the 200m and 4x100m relay events.

It comes after he won gold in the same event at the 2023 World Championships and declared himself the "fastest man in the world".

In a press conference soon after that win, Lyles took aim at the NBA, criticising it for declaring its winners as world champions.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," he said.

"World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the US at times, but that ain't the world...We are the world."

He was referring to athletes from all over the world competing in athletics events whereas the NBA is contested just between American teams even though it features competitors from across the globe.

It sparked a huge controversy and a number of NBA players hit back at Lyles' comments at the time.

Kevin Durant said: "Somebody help this brother."

Devin Booker responded with a face-palm emoji.

Damian Lillard said: "Tf 😂😂"

Aaron Gordon said: "Whatever... I'm smoking buddy in the 200m 💨"

Tyus Jones said: "Yea this ain't it 🤦🤣"

Juan Toscano-Anderson said: "Last time I checked, the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD."

Udonis Haslem said: "Big fan but got with that bulls**t bra..."

But some players defended him.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo who plays for the Greece national team, defended Lyles.



"I wanted to back him up so bad, you know," Antetokounmpo reportedly said. “He received so much backlash for saying the, like, obvious."

Since Lyles won gold in the 100m in Paris, Josh Hart has defended Lyles as well.

In a social media post, he said: "Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life 😂"

Boston Celtics were mocked earlier this year after calling themselves the "world champions" following their NBA win.

Lyles is next in action on August 7 in the 200m men's semi-final and in the 4x100m men's semi-final on August 8.

If Lyles gets through in both semi-finals, he will compete in the 200m final on August 8 and the 4x100m on August 9.

