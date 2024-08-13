Noah Lyles has continued to ruffle feathers over his American “world champion” comments as NFL player Tyreek Hill hits out at the Olympic champion.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lyles took gold in the men’s 100m sprint final – one of the most highly-anticipated events of the whole calendar.

While Lyles and his supporters were ecstatic that he pipped the Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson to the win by five-thousandths of a second, others were less pleased due to ongoing beef over comments previously made by the sprinter .

In a 2023 press conference at the World Championships, Lyles took aim at other American sportspeople, including those in the NBA, who call themselves “world champions” after winning a national league.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head,” he said.

“World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the US, at times, but that ain't the world...We are the world.”

It seems players in the NFL also took offence as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill claimed Lyles lied about having Covid-19 when he took bronze in the men’s 200m. He also suggested he could beat him in a running race.

During an interview on the Up & Adams Show, Hill said: “Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. Then he wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish.

“So for him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that’s track.”

When asked if he wanted to race Lyles, he didn’t hold back.

“I would beat Noah Lyles. I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill claimed. “I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.”

He continued: “When I beat him, imma put on a Covid mask and let him know I mean business because I do mean business.”

