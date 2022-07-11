Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios by three sets to one in the Wimbledon final on Sunday afternoon to secure his 21st men’s single title but that did not stop England football legend Gary Lineker poking fun at the Serbian on Twitter.

In January of this year, an Australian court upheld the Serbian’s visa cancellation and he was unable to take part in the Australian Open as a result of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Djokovic has always seemed to revel in a kind of pantomime villain status but was arguably up against the only more divisive player on the tour in the Wimbledon final, not least because Kyrgios is set to appear in court over an allegation of common assault.

And so it proved as Kyrgios spent the majority of the afternoon arguing with his family after each one of his mistakes like an infant berating their parents in the next room when their Lego tower collapses.

After losing the first set, Djokovic returned to his usual Terminator-like self and secured his seventh title at SW19.

Lineker took to Twitter in the aftermath of the final and commented, “Congratulations to the brilliant @DjokerNole who finally wins a court battle against an Australian.”

The joke ignores the fact that its subject actually defeated Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round but it would be churlish to hold that against it.

Naturally, this being Twitter, plenty who share the Serbian’s stance were quick to criticise the gag despite the fact that Lineker described Djokovic as “brilliant” and a joke is unlikely to bring someone down from the high of winning the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

