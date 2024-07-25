Team GB athlete reveals truth behind 'sex fest' Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics set to kickstart in less than 24 hours, people have turned their attention to the supposed 'anti-sex' beds in the athletes' Olympic Village.

The beds, made entirely from cardboard, raised some serious questions. But, despite speculation they were designed to discourage athletes from getting frisky, it turns out they're part of a "wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games."

That said, one former Team GB athlete previously lifted the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes.

Team GB's Matthew Syed for table tennis in 1992 and 2000, said the prestigious games were "as much about sex as it was about sport."

In a piece for The Times, Syed said he "spent so much time in a state of lust that he could have passed out."

"I am often asked if the Olympic Village - the vast restaurant and housing conglomeration that hosts the world’s top athletes for the duration of the Games - is the sex-fest it is cracked up to be.

"My answer is always the same: too right it is.

"I played my first Games in Barcelona in 1992 and got laid more often in those two and a half weeks than in the rest of my life up to that point."

Apparently, it's a result of the intense discipline in the run-up to the games, according to Syed.

"It is a common sight to see recently knocked-out athletes gorging on Magnums and McDonald’s, swilling alcohol and, of course, sh*gging like crazy," he candidly declared.

"Sometimes all three at the same time."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.