McDonald's is banned for athletes ahead of Paris Olympics

McDonald's has been banned for the athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Organisers of the prestigious event have entered their plant-based era, tweaking the menu to predominantly locally sourced vegetarian dishes at the Olympic Village.

Almost two-thirds of the 500 dishes will be meat-free alternatives, including beefless bourguignon and meatless hot dogs.

It's bad news for Usain Bolt, who once claimed he wolfed down 1,000 chicken nuggets when he won Olympic gold in 2008. Instead, soya-based nuggets will be up for grabs.

"We wanted to focus on the vegetarian options," Philipp Würz, who is responsible for food & beverages at Paris 2024, said.

"Sixty per cent of the recipes for the general public will be vegetarian. We are convinced that with these Games we have a unique opportunity to do things differently and show that another model is possible. It is with immense pride that we can announce that all the food options at La Concorde will be 100 per cent vegetarian. It is a first in the history of the Games and the result of four years of work."

The ban isn't restricted to food, either.



Athletes from across the world have been taking to their personal TikTok accounts to showcase their Olympic Village rooms. Attention soon turned to one addition: Beds made out of cardboard.

Despite social media speculation claiming them to be 'anti-sex,' Olympic organisers told Reuters: "We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020, but for Paris 2024, the choice of these beds for the Olympic & Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the Games."

