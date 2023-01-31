NFL fans think Patrick Mahomes snubbed 'annoying' younger brother

Patrick Mahomes has been making headlines again – and that means, somewhat inevitably, his younger brother Jackson has too.

Star quarterback Mahomes has been enjoying more good times out on the pitch recently after guiding his Kansas City Chiefs side to the AFC title.

He helped secure his team a spot in the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

His brother Jackson, 22, filmed himself on the sidelines after Patrick threw for 29 completions and two touchdowns to secure the win.

It was an evening of heightened emotions and Mahomes celebrated the result by running over to the sidelines to see his loved ones.

He shared a kiss with his wife Brittany and baby Bronze and the moment was caught on camera by Jackson.

@jacksonmahomes SUPER BOWL BOUND #family

Only, he didn’t seem to acknowledge his brother who was standing right next to them, and people are claiming that he straight-up snubbed his brother after the game as a result.

“Jackson was just waiting for his kiss too,” one wrote in the comments section under the video.

Another added: “Even Patrick didn’t want to see Jackson.”

“ur brother didn’t even look at u bro,” a TikTok user said.

“Bro didn’t even give his brother a second look,” one more commented.

Jackson has developed a pretty negative reputation for himself among NFL fans over the last few years and his TikToks haven’t always gone down well with them.

That appeared to be the case in an unnamed nightclub last year after Jackson was caught on camera clashing with members of staff in footage posted to Twitter.

