Pelé, the world-famous footballer from Brazil died on Thursday at 82 years old in

Hailed as one of the greatest football players of all time, Pelé won three World Cups and holds the Guinness World Record for "most career goals."

For the last year, the star footballer had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

But on 29 December, Pelé's agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed Pelé died at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil saying, “The king has passed.”

Tributes to the Brazilian footballer poured in on social media with many sending condolences to his family and friends.

Current and former football players shared their memories and respect for Pelé.

