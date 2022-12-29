Pelé, the Brazilian football legend who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most enduring sports figures of the last century, has died aged 82.



He had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021 and was hospitalised last month.

His death on Thursday (29 December) was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga.

Since his superstar performance in the 1958 World Cup, Pelé spent almost two decades at the top and became the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His agility, athleticism, and captivating moves mesmerised fans and players alike.

His style was fluid, elegant and quick, like the samba music that embodies Brazil.

In the wake of his passing, a compilation video of his finest moves on the pitch - which inspired others - has gone viral on Twitter and captioned with the touching words summing up his genius: “RIP Pele. He did it first.”

