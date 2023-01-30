New Yorkers are furious with The Empire State Building's big betrayal

Green and white lights illuminated the top of the Empire State Building Sunday night, much to the dismay of New Yorkers.



The sparkling lights represented a win for the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

With the NFL team headed to the Super Bowl, the Empire State Building somehow thought it might be nice to honor them with lights.

“FlyEagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the Empire State Building account tweeted on Sunday.

But New Yorkers did not take kindly to the Empire State Building’s light show.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Eagles are longtime rivals of the New York Giants and there is almost never a situation where Giants fans would root for the Philly team.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy responded to the building’s tweet saying, “How lame is the Empire State Building? Lighting up a NY building in the colors of a NFC East rival? What an absolute piece of s*** building. I’d be embarrassed to have it in my city. They should knock it down.”

The aggressive attitude toward the building did not end there as other people found it highly offensive that it chose to honor the Eagles.











Notable New York City politicians, including former mayor Rudy Giuliani, managed to put their political differences aside to condemn the building for showing off the Eagles' team colors.

"A Local Law to amend the New York city charter and the administrative code of the city of New York, in relation to this never happening again," Councilman Justin Brannan added.





Even the New York Sanitation Department felt offended by the lights.



Following the slew of backlash, the Empire State Building decided to then honor the Kansas City Chiefs by making the building red and gold.

"That hurt us more than it hurt you," the Empire State Building wrote. "We’re now lit for the [Kansas City Chiefs] in honor of their AFC Championship Win."

Lesson learned: don't mess with New Yorkers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.