Luciano Spalletti insists he's not banned PlayStations from Italy's Euro 2024 camp

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti has insisted he has not banned PlayStations from his national team's camp at Euro 2024 which has been echoed by goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy are the current holders of the European Championship crown after beating England on penalties at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020.

Spalletti has reportedly been critical of his players playing video games late into the night before and said he believed one player had not slept ahead of an international fixture in March because of this.

But in a press conference on June 13 ahead of the game against Albania, Spalletti clarified that he doesn't allow his players to stay up late, not that they could not play PlayStation.

"Sometimes I'm very sad and disappointed to come here and comment on things I haven't said," he said.

"I'm not bothered about what they do but I don't allow them to spend all night being up.

"I have nothing against any type of game - we have created a games room where there are two PlayStations there. Everyone goes there, I have had a go on it myself.

"But they can do that... Within the right time of day."

Donnarumma echoed what the head coach said.

"It's important to make sure you don't go to bed too late - you have to rest up and train," Donnarumma agreed.



"After dinner, we spend time together in the games room, we blow off a bit of steam there and that's created a nice team spirit there. We have a laugh, we spend a few hours together.

"No issues on that score whatsoever, the manager gave us some pointers and advice but there are no stringent rules by any means."

Italy won their opening game of Euro 2024 against Albania 2-1 on June 15 with Spain up next on June 20 followed by Croatia on June 24.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings