The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William to the team, before saying: "What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts."

One by one, the England team collected their shirts and posed for a photo with William. The prince told the Three Lions: "The rest of the country is behind you. We are all rooting for you. Enjoy it!"

PA









The Prince of Wales' encouraging words caused a storm on social media amongst Welsh fans, as England faces Wales on November 29.

The hashtag #notmyprince soon started trending across Twitter, with many echoing a similar sentiment to: "Will the Prince of Wales visit the Wales team?"

Another passionate user suggested: "I can accept that he is supporting England because he is English but if he goes against Wales in the world cup then he must give up or be stripped of his title of Prince Of Wales."

Twitter





Twitter

Twitter





Twitter





Twitter

Twitter





Southgate's men will kickstart the tournament on November 21, where they will take on Iran. Their designated numbers are as follows:

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Kyle Walker

3. Luke Shaw

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Harry Maguire

7. Jack Grealish

8. Jordan Henderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Raheem Sterling

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Kieran Trippier

13. Nick Pope

14. Kalvin Phillips

15. Eric Dier

16. Conor Coady

17. Bukayo Saka

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold

19. Mason Mount

20. Phil Foden

21. Ben White

22. Jude Bellingham

23. Aaron Ramsdale

24. Callum Wilson

25. James Maddison

26. Conor Gallagher





