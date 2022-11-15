The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.
Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William to the team, before saying: "What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts."
One by one, the England team collected their shirts and posed for a photo with William. The prince told the Three Lions: "The rest of the country is behind you. We are all rooting for you. Enjoy it!"
\u201cThe #ThreeLions heading to @FIFAWorldCup were given a special send-off by being presented with their tournament squad numbers by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.\u201d— England (@England) 1668498300
The Prince of Wales' encouraging words caused a storm on social media amongst Welsh fans, as England faces Wales on November 29.
The hashtag #notmyprince soon started trending across Twitter, with many echoing a similar sentiment to: "Will the Prince of Wales visit the Wales team?"
Another passionate user suggested: "I can accept that he is supporting England because he is English but if he goes against Wales in the world cup then he must give up or be stripped of his title of Prince Of Wales."
Southgate's men will kickstart the tournament on November 21, where they will take on Iran. Their designated numbers are as follows:
1. Jordan Pickford
2. Kyle Walker
3. Luke Shaw
4. Declan Rice
5. John Stones
6. Harry Maguire
7. Jack Grealish
8. Jordan Henderson
9. Harry Kane
10. Raheem Sterling
11. Marcus Rashford
12. Kieran Trippier
13. Nick Pope
14. Kalvin Phillips
15. Eric Dier
16. Conor Coady
17. Bukayo Saka
18. Trent Alexander-Arnold
19. Mason Mount
20. Phil Foden
21. Ben White
22. Jude Bellingham
23. Aaron Ramsdale
24. Callum Wilson
25. James Maddison
26. Conor Gallagher
