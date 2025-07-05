Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 announced at Anime Expo - everything we know so far

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been confirmed for a second season by CD Projekt Red at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles.



The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 has once again teamed up with Trigger to release a second season of the popular anime on Netflix.

Writers, producers and actors all spoke at the Expo about working on the second season, insights into its creation and more behind-the-scenes details.

But was exactly was announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2? Here's everything we know so far.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners has been renewed for Season 2 / CD Projekt Red x Trigger

What has been announced about Cyberpunk: Edgrerunners Season 2?

During the Anime Expo, the logo and poster art were revealed with Kai Ikarashi confirmed as the director, making his editorial debut. He takes over from Hiroyuki Imaishi who directed the first season.

It's once again being created by CD Projekt Red in collaboration with Trigger and will release on Netflix.

What will happen in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2?

Bartosz Sztybor, story writer and producer, said: "David's story might be over but there's plenty more to discover in Night City.

"And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before."

What is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2's release date?

A release date for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 is not yet known. The series has been confirmed to be in production.

