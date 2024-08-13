Raygun’s family hit back at Olympic judges over brutal breakdance score

The now-iconic Australian breakdancer Rachel Gunn has been flooded with support ever since she blew up the internet. And now, her family has stepped in.

The 36-year-old university lecturer – a.k.a B-girl “Raygun” – became an instant online sensation thanks to her stunning display on the Olympics breakdancing floor.

And yet, despite delighting and bewildering the crowds and social media alike, Gunn scored a mortifying zero in all three round robin battles, thanks to her kangaroo-inspired routine.

However, her proud father-in-law has now stepped in to condemn the brutal result, insisting that the Olympic judges didn’t appreciate her unique skills.

Andrew Free reportedly posted on social media on Saturday (10 August): "It was a pretty stacked competition and the judges were clearly looking for a certain style of breaking which is not Rachael's.

"Although they are supposed to mark five different aspects with each having the same weighting, in my obviously biased opinion they did not reward originality and musicality so she was up against it.”

He continued: "The main thing is she represented Australia and breaking at the Olympics with courage and dignity."

It is worth noting that Free is particularly biased given that his son Samuel – Gunn’s husband – is also her breakdancing coach.

Raygun's performance has been met with delight and incredulity in equal measure (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the top judge of the breaking competition – which was only introduced to the games this year and won’t be returning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics – explained why he and his colleagues were so tough with their assessment.

“We have five criteria in the comparative judging system,” Martin Gilian, whose stage name is MGbility, told the Daily Mail, adding tactfully: “Her level was maybe not as high as the other competitors.”

He continued: "Again, we're using a comparative judging system. Her competitors were just better but it doesn't mean that she did really bad. She did her best."

The five categories for which breakdancing competitors were assessed were: technique, execution, musicality, originality and vocabulary.

Gilian also stressed that he felt Gunn's moves were representative of her country, saying: "She was representing Australia and Oceania and did her best.



"She won the Oceania qualifier officially. If some people are wondering how she got into the Olympic Games, she qualified from her region.

"Unfortunately for her, the other B-girls were better. That's why she didn't score any votes in her rounds."

In a separate interview with the BBC, Gilian emphasised his admiration for Raygun, praising her innovative choreography.

"Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table... and this is exactly what Raygun was doing," he said.

Gunn training in Sydney ahead of the Paris 2024 games (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gunn, who holds a PhD in Cultural Studies, and is considerably older than many of her fellow break-dance Olympians, has defended her technique.



She conceded: “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way.”

Despite the inevitably cruel nature of some trolls’ response to her skills, the 36-year-old seems to have taken her sudden stardom with good grace and humour.

As this year’s Olympics drew to a close, Gunn was filmed cracking out some of her moves on the streets of Paris to celebrate the end of the games.

Footage shared by Australian diver Domonic Bedggood showed the breakdancer being carried on the shoulders of rower Angus Widdicombe as she re-enacted one of her now-trademark steps – the kangaroo hop.

Bedggood captioned the lighthearted moment: “Put it in the Louvre,” while Australia cyclist Lauretta Hanson, who also captured the scene on camera, wrote simply: “Iconic.”

