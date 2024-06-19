Everything you need to know about Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2024

This Saturday (June 22), the legendary Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to Alexandra Palace, London.

In the quest to be crowned the champion, 60 amateur teams will race down the infamous course in front of thousands of spectators.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Red Bull Soapbox Race?

Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest vehicles. These homemade soapboxes rely solely on gravity to navigate the downhill course outside the iconic Alexandra Palace.

Participants will be judged on creativity, speed and showmanship, with each team taking on four notable features of the Red Bull Soapbox Race track including; The Water Roller, The Wedge, The Bone Rattler and The Kicker, as well as special feature from event partners, Unibond No More Nails and The AA.

The 60 teams with quirky names and designs to boot will take part in this year’s race including the Yorkshire Puddings, Flaming Haggis and Harry Crane.

This year’s UK race includes a brand-new content creator half-time show race and entrants selected via Red Bull’s Young Constructor’s Grant and Test Pilot Competition.

When Does Red Bull Soapbox Race Take Place?

The Red Bull Soapbox UK race will be held at Alexandra Palace, London on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

Gates will open at 12:00 pm with a host of pre-race activities including athlete shows, music and food vendors available for guests to enjoy before the competition kicks off at 2pm.

Fans will then be treated to several hours of action-packed racing before the winner is crowned at 6pm.

A full event schedule can be found here.

How can you watch Red Bull Soapbox Race:

Fans can watch Red Soapbox Race live in person by buying a ticket here or watch full event coverage on RB TV at 6pm.

Creators Race

For the first time, the Red Bull Soapbox Race schedule will also include a Creators Race.

Four teams led by Bambino Becky and PieFace , The Fellas (Calfreezy and Burnt Chip), ItalianBach & ArthurTV, and Konstantin will go head-to-head during the ultimate half-time show in the middle of Red Bull Soapbox Race to determine who is the fastest creator down the iconic track at Ally Pally.

Each creator has assembled a specialist crew to build their soapbox cart, choreograph a high energy entrance routine and take on the iconic Red Bull Soapbox Race track.

The Creators race will be streamed on Red Bull’s YouTube channel at 3pm.

Young Constructor’s Grant

Red Bull Soapbox Race will include 10 teams made-up of 18–25-year-old members who have been given the opportunity to help turn their Soapbox vision into a reality via a Red Bull grant and access to build time and materials at Building BLOQs in London.

Test Pilot Competition

The first Soapbox to head down the race track will be the ‘Not Bucket List Journey Time Capsule’ designed by the winner of the Red Bull Test Pilot competition. The design was selected by Red Bull Racing team members, Calum Nicholas and Matt Caller to be built by the Red Bull team.

The time capsule design was created by Lauren Crossley as part of a project called the ‘No Bucket List Journey’, a way of helping her mental and physical health. She has dreamed of taking part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race for years as one of her goals.

For more information on buying tickets to attend, visit: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-soapbox-race-london

