Red Bull Soapbox race announces teams for inaugural creator race

Red Bull has announced the teams set to take part in the inaugural Creators Race at the legendary Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace, London on June 22.

With a combined following of over 5 million, five teams including those led by Bambino Becky and PieFace , The Fellas (Calfreezy and Burnt Chip), ItalianBach & ArthurTV, and Konstantin will go head to head in one of the most creative creator events of the year.

You will also see some other well-known faces as the creators have assembled a specialist crew of friends in order to help them build their soapbox cart, choreograph a high-energy entrance routine and take on the iconic RedBullSoapboxRace track.

After designing their soapbox prototypes on paper, the teams will bring their vision to life during a two-day building experience at Oracle RedBull Racing and BLOQs London with the help of Oracle RedBull Racing’s Heritage engineers.

Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges Britain’s most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest vehicles. These homemade soapboxes rely solely on gravity to navigate the downhill course outside the iconic Alexandra Palace.

The Creators Race will take place during the ultimate half-time show in the middle of the Red Bull Soapbox Race to determine who is the fastest creator down the iconic track at Ally Pally.

Fans looking to catch their favourite creators in action can watch the race in person or live on Red Bull’s YouTube channel.

Red Bull Soapbox 2024 will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024, Alexandra Palace. For more information on entering or buying tickets to attend, visit the Red Bull website.

