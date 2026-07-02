Rehearsals under way for opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Rehearsals have begun for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony which promises to offer a kaleidoscopic journey through the city.

Volunteer cast members have gathered at one of the first rehearsal sessions as Glasgow 2026 prepares to welcome people from around the world in 20 days’ time.

Organisers auditioned 800 people earlier this year before selecting a cast of 600, featuring alongside local dance groups, traditional cultural performers and community organisations.

The show at the Hydro will be orchestrated by Glasgow-based theatre director Roxana Cole and choreographer Emily Jane Boyle.

It will also feature a star-studded line-up which organisers are keeping under wraps.

I’m so excited to be part of such an incredible group of dancers, performing on a stage in my home country Kira Ewing, new cast member

Ms Cole said: “It’s all starting to feel very real now that rehearsals have started. We’re currently rehearsing in a different venue with the staging marked out and the imagination is working hard to see the full vision, but in a rehearsal session this week I had goosebumps realising that we have the essence of an incredible show. I can’t wait to take it into the space it’s been made for – the Hydro.

“My favourite thing about these rehearsals is community. We’ve brought all these cast members together from all ages and backgrounds, and there’s a real sense of belonging. Glasgow has an extraordinary sense of warmth and acceptance and that will be a defining characteristic of this show.”

Organisers have said the the opening ceremony will take audiences on a kaleidoscopic journey through Glasgow, Scotland and the Commonwealth.

New cast member Kira Ewing, watched her mother perform as a highland dancer at the 1986 Commonwealth Games. Now, she is rehearsing to perform in the 2026 ceremony.

She said: “My mum spoke a lot about her experience of being involved in the opening ceremony in Edinburgh and it inspired me to want to be in a ceremony one day and experience it for myself.

Kira Ewing watched her mother as a highland dancer at the 1986 Commonwealth Games (Glasgow 2026/Colin Mearns/PA)

“I’m so excited to be part of such an incredible group of dancers, performing on a stage in my home country. These rehearsals are giving me a peek behind the curtain and from what I’ve seen so far, it’s going to me amazing. I think it will be quite emotional stepping out on that stage on July 23, living my dream.”

Electronic-trad band Valtos have teamed up with a number of different musicians from across the Commonwealth to soundtrack the ceremonial parade of nations.

Martyn MacDonald, of Valtos, said: “Our music is shaped by the traditions and unique sounds of Gaelic culture, so it feels natural to us to showcase some sounds from around the world for the parade of nations – one of the most traditional moments of an opening ceremony.

“We’re now working hard to pull together our set that will be performed in the Hydro – if you know our sound, you know it will be full of energy.

“We will interweave traditional sounds that we know and love, alongside our passion for electronic music, with a nod to the Commonwealth nations. We can’t wait to see how the crowds react and hope they’ll join us in giving the Commonwealth nations a big Scottish welcome.”