Wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews trolled by fans after engagement announcment

Wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have once again been trolled by fans after announcing their engagement.

Ripley announced the happy news in an Instagram post captioned “1000x YES! Pure F**king happiness!”. The picture showed her kissing Matthews on the cheek as the pair stood on a beach with the sea in the background.

While many commented with their well-wishes to the couple, a significant number of wrestling fans also trolled their couple due to their jobs.

Ripley, the current Women's World Champion, wrestles for WWE where she is involved in an on-screen storyline relationship with male wrestler, Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, her real-life fiance, Matthews, wrestles for AEW.

Many fans in the comments trolled the couple, suggesting that Matthews proposed to her out of jealousy over her fake on-screen storyline with Mysterio.

One fan commented: “He saw Dom Dom getting too touchy had 2 secure the bag.”

Another claimed: “Homie is feeling the pressure and had to do something.”









“He seen them Dom vibes getting a little too strong and was like ‘let me lock this in before shit goes too far and I lose my Queen’……… smart man lmaoooo,” wrote another.

“BUDDY HAD TO SHOW DOM WHO'S BOSS,” wrote someone else.

Speaking to indy100, Ripley previously opened up about the social media harassment she and her partner have faced because of their profession.

“It's when people bring real life into the wrestling storyline," said Ripley. "That's when I'm like, you can't be mixing both of them. And I know that my partner, Buddy, has been getting a lot of slack online. Like every time I post something with Dominik [Mysterio], he gets tagged in it.

"Some fans just, they really poke and prod and they want to get a rise out of you. So luckily for us, we're good, we're in a great place and we don't really look at it, but if it did affect him, then that's crossing a line in my books. You don't mix the both storyline and real life. You can't do it."

