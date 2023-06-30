Video

Rhea Ripley: "Social media is such a poisonous place, some fans do cross the line"

WWE superstar and current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has spoken out about the dangers of social media and the harassment aimed at her and her partner Buddy Matthews, who currently wrestles for AEW.

Speaking to indy100 the 26-year-old Australian said that social media is "poisonous" and although she loves her loyal fans, others take it too far by constantly bringing up her real-life relationship with Matthews.

"It's when people bring real life into the wrestling storyline," said Ripley. "That's when I'm like, you can't be mixing both of them. And I know that my partner, Buddy, has been getting a lot of slack online. Like every time I post something with Dominik [Mysterio], he gets tagged in it."

"So like that sort of stuff, that's crossing a line sometimes. Like he gets tagged in so much stuff and he gets such negativity thrown his way that if we weren't in a strong relationship and he wasn't the strong man that he is and mentally stable and confident within himself, like our relationship could suffer because of what the fans are saying. Because they're trying to get under your skin.

"Some fans just, they really poke and prod and they want to get a rise out of you. So luckily for us, we're good, we're in a great place and we don't really look at it, but if it did affect him, then that's crossing a line in my books. You don't mix the both storyline and real life. You can't do it."

‘WWE brings Money In The Bank to The O2 in London on Saturday 1st July. For tickets visit: https://www.wwe.com/event/money-in-the-bank. Fans can tune in on the WWE Network.’

wwe
