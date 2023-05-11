Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney branded 'weird' for Notts County gesture

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared their support for Notts County ahead of their play-off final on Saturday (May 13), and Wrexham fans aren’t taking too kindly to it.

Wrexham finished four points ahead of Notts County in the National League race this year, with the teams proving the best sides in the division.

Reynolds has made it clear that he thinks both sides should have received an automatic promotion and suggested that it’s unfair that Notts County now have to go through the play-offs if they want to play in League Two next year.

Notts County are heading to Wembley to play Chesterfield in the final, and Wrexham captain Ben Tozer has made it clear that his club’s celebrity owners will be in attendance to cheer them on.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tozer said that McElhenney watched Notts County’s semi-final win with the Wrexham squad during their recent trip away to Las Vegas.

"Rob, he was actually with us, and took the time to stay up and actually watch the game and I think him and Ryan are flying over to watch the game on Saturday because that's something they want to honour,” he said.

"We are genuinely rooting for Notts County because of the way they pushed us this season and feel like they're the ones who deserve to [earn promotion]."

The comments have divided fans online, with plenty of supporters claiming it was “weird” that the owners should show such support to another side.

“If true, I don't agree. I want Notts County to win the playoff final, but for me this is a no go,” one wrote on social media.

“Cringe, give it a break lads,” another said.

“They're just going to make it all about themselves and overshadow notts and chesterfield,” a Twitter user commented.

“I'm all for respecting your opponents, and the Wrexham/Notts race was impressive, but this is weird...right?” one said.

However, others were more supportive.

One user wrote: “Too many people taking this the wrong way. It’s good sportsmanship; showing respect to a club that deserves every bit of it for their play this season. We all know they don’t deserve to be in the NL next year, and they’ll keep pressure on Wxm and R&R to keep the foot on the gas.”

