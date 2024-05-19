Ryanair trolls Arsenal's 'this is our time' social media post

Ryanair's social media admin has trolled a social media post from Arsenal entitled 'this is our time'.

The Gunners posted a video on their social media account in the run up to kick-off on the final day of the Premier League to get supporters believing they could defy the odds and win a first league title for 20 years.

Manchester City were heavy favourites of securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title heading into the final day, two points clear of Arsenal.

City simply have to win their game at home to West Ham to claim the title, whereas the Gunners would have to win theirs at home to Everton and hope City would either draw or lose to snatch the crown.

30 minutes in, City led West Ham 2-0 and there wasn't yet a goal in Arsenal's clash.

And Ryanair's X / Twitter account quoted Arsenal's 'this is out time' post with the brutal caption of 'too funny'.

A number of other social media users enjoyed Ryanair poking fun at the north London side.

Some fans thought the league had been decided even before that, with some saying 'it's over' just 78 seconds into the final day.



Phil Foden scored to put City 1-0 inside the opening two minutes before then adding their second.

But by half-time, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus sobered the Etihad Stadium with an acrobatic bicycle kick to claw one back to make the score 2-1 at the break.

Arsenal themselves had come from 1-0 down to equalise against Everton to restore terms in the first 45.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking